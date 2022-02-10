Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 771,063 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Associated Banc worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $280,508. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

