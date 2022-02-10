Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,904 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lear worth $27,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lear by 10,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $172.58 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.29.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

