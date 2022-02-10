Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,048,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 44,294,492 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,182,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 169,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,093,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136,895 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 4,733,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 378,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

