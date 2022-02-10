Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) vs. Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) Financial Contrast

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -2.9, indicating that its share price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and Celerity Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $343.11 million 4.70 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -40.61 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celerity Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bandwidth and Celerity Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 2 6 0 2.75 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bandwidth currently has a consensus target price of $128.60, indicating a potential upside of 100.41%.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Celerity Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

