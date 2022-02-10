Bank of America Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.44.

SO stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. Southern has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,318. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Southern by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

