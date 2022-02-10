Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.20

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$150.20 and last traded at C$150.11, with a volume of 716384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$148.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.850001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

