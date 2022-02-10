Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €153.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €153.00 ($175.86) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 128.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €148.94 ($171.19).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €66.84 ($76.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($163.16). The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.