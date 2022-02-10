Barclays Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €3.30 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.30 ($3.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.74) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.10) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.33) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.62) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.95 ($3.39).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.75) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

