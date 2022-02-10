Barclays Cuts Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $50.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.57.

KOD stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 788,018 shares of company stock worth $43,783,520 and sold 20,850 shares worth $1,745,423. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

