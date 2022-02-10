Barclays Cuts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,685

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,700 ($22.99) to GBX 1,685 ($22.79) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.68) to GBX 1,840 ($24.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($18.61) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,676.50 ($22.67).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SN stock opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.70) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,184 ($16.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,619.50 ($21.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,257.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,316.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.56.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.