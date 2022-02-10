Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.25) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.25 ($3.49).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 206.85 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.02. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 143.98 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97). The stock has a market cap of £34.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.