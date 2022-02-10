Barclays PLC Acquires 5,451 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

