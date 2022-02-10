Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,160 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of MoneyGram International worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after buying an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 782,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other MoneyGram International news, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

MGI stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.61 million, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

