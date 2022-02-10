Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.08. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.06 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -3.25%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

