Barclays PLC Grows Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 112.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth $262,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth $279,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth $403,000. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

