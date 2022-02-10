Barclays PLC Has $468,000 Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 1,190.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $435.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTY shares. Stephens raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.