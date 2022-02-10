Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Blue Bird worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 112,017 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 207,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $509.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,590.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.