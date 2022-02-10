Beacon Achieves Market Capitalization of $692,548.80 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 48.9% against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $692,548.80 and approximately $5,669.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00031228 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

