Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BEEM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Beam Global
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beam Global (BEEM)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.