Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEEM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.10.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

