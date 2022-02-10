Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.
BBGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.33.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
