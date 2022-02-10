Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $277.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.68 and its 200-day moving average is $250.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

