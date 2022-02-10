Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.64. 18,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,232. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.68 and its 200 day moving average is $250.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

