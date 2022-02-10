Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Belden updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belden stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. upped their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

