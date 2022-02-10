Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 4,380 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,360 ($58.96) to GBX 4,380 ($59.23) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 3,660 ($49.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,043.27 ($41.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,240.09. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79).

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.75) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($144,179.22).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

