Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 312 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 250,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 39.7% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.87 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,322. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

