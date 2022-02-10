Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

BGRY opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Berkshire Grey has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,733,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.