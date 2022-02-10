Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BERY. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,059,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

