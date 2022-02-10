Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $89.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,386.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $61.49. 2,200,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $183.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

