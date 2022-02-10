BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

BYSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

BYSI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,775. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 6,057.17% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. Analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

