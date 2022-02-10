Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Bienville Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,549 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMPS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

CMPS traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. 2,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.64.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

