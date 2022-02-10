Bienville Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $23.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,200.00. 32,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,243.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3,351.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.