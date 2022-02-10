Bienville Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
