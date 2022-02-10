Bienville Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,545 shares during the period. WM Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 58.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

MAPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,837. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

