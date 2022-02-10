BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $62.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.54.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $87,896.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,252 shares of company stock worth $2,591,165 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $1,636,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

