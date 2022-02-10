bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Trading Up 0.9%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.85 and last traded at $117.56. Approximately 441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bioMérieux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.10.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

