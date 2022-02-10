BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.03. 347,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 665,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.02.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

