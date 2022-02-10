BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Reaches $15,636.16

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $15,636.16 and approximately $75.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.30 or 0.00410509 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.