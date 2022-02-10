BitDAO Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $934.48 million and approximately $45.97 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.78 or 0.07208152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,791.21 or 0.99834050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006418 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.