Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.