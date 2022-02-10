BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,070 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $51,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 67.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

KPTI opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

