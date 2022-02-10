BlackRock Inc. Buys 829,821 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 95.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $46,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

REET opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $30.78.

