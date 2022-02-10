BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,654 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $50,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $624.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17 and a beta of -0.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

