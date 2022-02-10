BlackRock Inc. Has $48.30 Million Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.45% of York Water worth $48,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YORW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in York Water by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of York Water by 512.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of York Water by 21.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

