BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.21% of MoneyGram International worth $45,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth $555,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $809.61 million, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other MoneyGram International news, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

