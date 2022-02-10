BlackRock Inc. Purchases 41,951 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $48,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

