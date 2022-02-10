BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,346 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.49% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $47,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $181.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.81. The company has a market cap of $575.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.05. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

