Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $34.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

