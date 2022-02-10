Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BE traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 4,748,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,826. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $605,157. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bloom Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.