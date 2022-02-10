Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Blue Bird updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.67. 8,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,151. The company has a market cap of $565.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,719.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Blue Bird has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $28.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blue Bird by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Blue Bird by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blue Bird by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

