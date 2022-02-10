B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 600 ($8.11) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

