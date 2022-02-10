BMO Capital Markets Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $130.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.79.
MTCH stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 136.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 116,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.