BMO Capital Markets Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $130.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.79.

MTCH stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 136.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 116,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

